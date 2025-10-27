Salman Khan to make his live debut in Qatar with ‘Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded’

Doha is set to dazzle with a night of unparalleled glamour as Bollywood megastar Salman Khan headlines his first-ever live performance in Qatar. The highly anticipated event, Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, will take place on November 14, 2025, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre, transforming the city’s premier open-air venue into a spectacular celebration of music, dance, and cinematic magic.

Joining Khan on stage is a powerhouse line-up of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul. Together, they promise an evening brimming with star power, electrifying performances, and the vibrant spirit of Indian entertainment.

In a special highlight, 100 young performers will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stage with Salman Khan. Auditions will be held at the Mall of Qatar (Oasis Stage) on October 30 and 31, 2025, offering aspiring talent a chance to shine alongside Bollywood’s biggest icon.

The show is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, ensuring world-class production, choreography, and visual excellence. Audiences can expect stunning stage design, immersive lighting, and a cinematic spectacle that captures the heart and soul of Bollywood.

Organised by Orbit Events & Marketing and Studiokraft, in partnership with Rami Productions and Amlark, the event is presented by Peace Homes Development, a Dubai-based real estate brand synonymous with innovation and quality.

Adding to the event’s prestige, Qatar Calendar and Visit Qatar join as Platinum Sponsors, while Baladna Dairy serves as the Powered By Sponsor and Mall of Qatar as the Official Venue Partner. Qatar Insurance Company, Business Bay, and VK Films further support the show, underscoring its regional significance.

Tickets for Salman Khan Live in Qatar – Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded are now available on Platinumlist, Q-Tickets, Virgin Tickets, and Snoonu, with prices starting at QAR 100. Categories include Silver, Gold, Diamond, VIP, VVIP, Red Carpet, and Meet & Greet packages, offering fans exclusive access to Salman Khan and the star-studded cast.