Salman Khan takes subtle dig at 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap

Salman Khan took a subtle dig at his Dabangg director, Abhinav Kashyap, who has been making serious allegations against him lately.

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19, the Sultan actor appeared to make a jibe at the director.

The episode began on a light note with Khan celebrating contestant Tanya Mittal's birthday. Feeling emotional, Tanya wished that Khan would become "like family" to her in Mumbai, so she wouldn't feel unsafe living in the city.

Soon after, the host shifted the focus to the recent chatter outside the house. Without directly naming anyone, Khan spoke about how "people sitting idle" were making all kinds of claims about him. He went on to subtly hint at those who had once praised him but are now "talking nonsense" on podcasts.

"Those who are or were once associated with me are also being targeted these days," he said in Hindi. "People I've had connections with — even those who once praised me — are now sitting around and saying all sorts of nonsense. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish just because they don't have any work. My request to all of you is, please, get some work."

