Salman Khan shares release date of 'Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story'

Salman Khan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed the first look of the anticipated docuseries Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story on Saturday.

Khan, took to his Instagram account to share the poster. He expressed his excitement about bringing this important story to audiences worldwide.

Along with the poster, Khan added a caption that read, "Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar in and as Angry Young Men" #AngryYoungMenOnPrime, New Series, Aug 20."

The docuseries will take viewers through the journey of Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo who revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their powerful storytelling. They were behind some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters of the era, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don.

Their other notable works include Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Shaan, Shakti and Kala Patthar.

Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.