Salman Khan joins AR Rahman's music video tribute to Asha Bhosle

Kamal Haasan will also feature in the upcoming music video celebrating the late singer's legacy

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 11:35 AM
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AR Rahman has thanked Salman Khan for agreeing to be part of an upcoming music video paying tribute to late playback singer Asha Bhosle.

The Oscar-winning composer announced Salman's involvement on X, describing his participation as a special moment in the celebration of Bhosle's musical legacy.

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"A heartfelt thank you to dear Salman Khan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special," Rahman wrote.

Salman joins Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan, who have also agreed to appear in the tribute.

Rahman earlier thanked Shah Rukh for joining the project, writing: "A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video."

He also announced Kamal's participation, describing the actor as a legend who has contributed to Indian cinema in several ways.

"A warm thank you to the one and only Kamal Haasan for lending his support for Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special," Rahman wrote.

Tribute was planned before Bhosle's death

Rahman released a teaser for the tribute song in June, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the project and the artists and musicians involved.

In a World Music Day post, the composer revealed that work on the tribute had begun while Bhosle was still alive.

"On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," he wrote.

Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, with several members of the Indian film industry, including Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, attending her funeral.

Further details about the tribute video's release have yet to be announced.

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