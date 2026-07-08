Salman Khan shares new look from 'Maatrubhumi', fuels excitement for upcoming film

Bollywood star Salman Khan has shared a new glimpse of himself from his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, heightening anticipation among fans awaiting the project.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture of himself surrounded by nature, showcasing his ripped physique as he soaked in the serene surroundings. Keeping the caption brief, the actor simply wrote, "MAATRUBHUMI."

Recently, Salman Khan Films has dismissed reports claiming that its upcoming war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has run into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless.

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In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate.

Addressing the speculation, the banner said claims about the film facing certification-related issues were "false" and stressed that the project has not yet reached the certification stage.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.