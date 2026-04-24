Salman Khan, Nayanthara film set for Eid 2027 release; first glimpse out

After generating buzz among fans with the announcement of his next project with director Vamshi Paidpally, superstar Salman Khan has now revealed an update on the film's release date.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara starrer #SVC63 is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a video from the film set with the caption, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That's why announced Eid..... Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right......Patience, thoda sa sabar." (You should think a little ahead… that’s why Eid was announced. Don’t worry, we’ll share details about this one too when the time is right. Patience, just a little patience.)

On Wednesday, the makers gave fans a sneak peek into Day 1 of the shoot.

Recently, Salman also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with director Vamshi Paidpally to announce his new project.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which also stars Chitrangada Singh.