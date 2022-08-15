Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's action thriller 'Ek Tha Tiger' turns 10

The 2012 spy movie was a hit when it released

By ANI Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 1:19 PM

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller film 'Ek Tha Tiger', turned 10 on Monday.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Ek Tha Tiger' was followed by a sequel 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in the year 2017, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, 'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Katrina also shared the same post which she captioned, "#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya's journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Released in the year 2012, 'Ek Tha Tiger' was declared a super hit at the box office, in which Salman portrayed the role of an Indian spy, who falls in love with a Pakistani agent.

Inspired by true events, the film collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide.

It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, the 'Sultan' actor will be also seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' alongside Pooja Hegde, and in 'Kick 2' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot,' alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

She will be also seen in 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.