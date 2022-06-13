Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan meet Chiranjeevi to celebrate success of movie Vikram, playing now in UAE

Chiranjeevi hosted a star-studded get-together at his residence.

Photo: Twitter

By ANI Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 8:50 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 8:55 AM

It was a star-studded moment when actors Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi met each other recently.

Chiranjeevi hosted a dinner for Kamal Haasan at his residence to celebrate the success of his latest film Vikram, and Bollywood star Salman Khan was also present.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi dropped a couple of images from his meeting with Salman and Kamal Haasan.

In the images, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you,” he captioned the post.

The trio’s pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users.

“Waah. What a moment,” a netizen tweeted. “You all should work together in a film,” another one commented.

Kamal Haasan also shared the same pictures on his Twitter handle and thanked Chiranjeevi for his sweet gesture. “Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhanbhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us,” he tweeted.

Vikram is an action drama that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Suriya appeared as Rolex in a cameo.