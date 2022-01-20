Salman Khan is an amazing person: Zareen thanks superstar for launching her Bollywood career

The Indian cricket skipper earns a whopping $680,000 for a post, while Chopra pulls in $403,000
Entertainment5 days ago
Zareen Khan, who was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, released in May 2021, is thankful to Salman Khan for helping launch her career in Bollywood. “I would never have entered the industry if it was not for him,” she said in an interview to a newspaper.
“Salman gave me an entrance to the industry,” she said. “But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things,” she said.
Born into a Pathan family in Mumbai, Zareen was spotted by Salman when she was visiting Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods film school in the city. He asked his friend Anil Sharma to cast her in his film Veer.
She then acted in Housefull 2 and had special appearances in a few other films. “Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him,” she said. “And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.” She denied that all the work she gets is because of the superstar.
The actress believes she has not been able to showcase her talent because of prejudices. “I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table,” she explained. “There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face.”
Noting that she’s not been part of the ‘rat race,’ Zareen said she is content with the projects she has.
The Indian cricket skipper earns a whopping $680,000 for a post, while Chopra pulls in $403,000
Entertainment5 days ago
Uma Meenakshi has danced to several popular songs and garnered hundreds of thousands of likes
Entertainment5 days ago
All the three winners forayed into film industry after getting the beauty titles
Entertainment5 days ago
2022 is his blockbuster year, where audiences will see him in three different scenarios as a leading man
Entertainment6 days ago
'Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all'
Entertainment1 week ago
The actor also advises his young self to 'learn how to dance'.
Entertainment1 week ago
Netflix, which released 'Power of the Dog,' led all studios with four film awards. HBO and HBO Max took the most television honours, with six.
Entertainment1 week ago
Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.
Entertainment1 week ago