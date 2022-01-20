Salman Khan is an amazing person: Zareen thanks superstar for launching her Bollywood career

'I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things'

Zareen Khan, who was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, released in May 2021, is thankful to Salman Khan for helping launch her career in Bollywood. “I would never have entered the industry if it was not for him,” she said in an interview to a newspaper.

“Salman gave me an entrance to the industry,” she said. “But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things,” she said.

Born into a Pathan family in Mumbai, Zareen was spotted by Salman when she was visiting Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods film school in the city. He asked his friend Anil Sharma to cast her in his film Veer.

She then acted in Housefull 2 and had special appearances in a few other films. “Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him,” she said. “And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.” She denied that all the work she gets is because of the superstar.

The actress believes she has not been able to showcase her talent because of prejudices. “I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table,” she explained. “There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face.”

Noting that she’s not been part of the ‘rat race,’ Zareen said she is content with the projects she has.