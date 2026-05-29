Look: Salman Khan hosts 'Maatrubhumi' screening; Subhash Ghai shares glimpse

The filmmaker shared a group picture from the screening on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded gathering

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 29 May 2026, 12:02 PM
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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hosted a private screening of the rough cut of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace for a select group of friends and members of the Hindi film industry.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a group picture from the screening on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded gathering.

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The picture featured Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia and others.

Salman Khan was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, while actor Chitrangada Singh appeared in a white ensemble.

Sharing the image, Subhash Ghai wrote, "It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at food square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva lakhiya film MAATRU BHUMI with lead stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of India and China."

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A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before undergoing a title change. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is expected to release soon.

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