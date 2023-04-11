Salman Khan hopes 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' pays off

The 58-year-old actor called his new film a mix of drama, action, and romance at star-studded trailer launch

Salman poses with co-star Pooja Hegde

By ANI Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 1:04 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 1:14 PM

Finally, the wait is over for Salman Khan's fans as the makers of his much-awaited movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan finally dropped the trailer of upcoming action entertainer film.

At the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, the film's cast made stylish appearances on the carpet.

Salman Khan reached the venue in a whole black avatar. He donned a full sleeves black shirt with black jeans, shoes and sunglasses.

The 58-year-old actor said the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core.

“I just hope it pays off, that’s it. People just appreciate the fim, like the film and go and see it. It is a typical Hindustani film. It has action, and you put Sooraj Barjataya type of film (family drama) and the romance that Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have. It is today’s film."

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the movie, Pooja Hedge wore a yellow flared gown and kept her hair open with minimal make-up.

Pooja shares her excitement for the release and talks about her special connection with her character, she said "Working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was an absolute blast. My character is very special to me, as she's super fun and full of life, and I hope people will enjoy my performance in the film. I can't wait for my fans, friends, and family to watch the trailer and get a glimpse of the excitement and emotions we've poured into this film. What you have seen in the trailer, is just a fun glimpse of the entire film."

Shehnaaz Gill poses at the trailer launch of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Bollywood debutant, Shehnaaz Gill looks like a boss lady in a black blazer, crop top, and a leather skirt with pencil heels.

Palak Tiwari was stunning at the trailer launch

Palak Tiwari, another debutant in line, looked gorgeous. She wore a skirt and the same print pink colour cord set. She kept her hair and make-up look minimal.

Jagapathi Babu, who plays one of the antagonists, looked stylish at the trailer launch event. He wore a white shirt with a blue jacket. He completed his look with white shoes and brown glasses.

Boxer Vijender Singh plays one of the antagonists in the film

Star Indian boxer Vijender Singh plays one of the antagonists in the movie, and Salman said he had to remind the sports star to not hit him hard during the action sequences.

“In the last shot he learnt that he had to hit it slow,” he quipped.

The film, scheduled to be released on Eid 2023, also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Zee Studios will be releasing the movie worldwide.

Salman, who was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, said after the pandemic-induced break he is excited to have back-to-back releases.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s Tiger 3, slated to hit the theatres in December. The film is part of YRF’s spy universe and will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh’s Pathaan.

“We released Radhe on Eid on OTT, then Antim came. In the next six months I have another release (Tiger 3), and then one more after six months. It was a long break of four years,” the actor said.