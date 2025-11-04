  • search in Khaleej Times
Tue, Nov 04, 2025

Salman Khan flaunts his ripped body after a workout session

The Bollywood superstar, last seen in 'Sikandar', took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures from his workout session, captioning them with a philosophical quote

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 12:20 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his love of fitness. He never misses a gym session, making workouts a key part of his daily routine.

The actor took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures from his workout session.

"Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things... this is without letting go)." he quipped in Hindi.

In the pictures, Salman could be seen flaunting his six-pack abs and ripped biceps.

Reacting to the post, actor Varun Dhawan commented, "bhai bhai bhai."

Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Actor Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.