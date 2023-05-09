Salman Khan death threat: Police issue lookout notice against Indian student in UK

Bollywood star admits that he often gets scared seeing 'so many guns' around him as he now doesn't go anywhere without full security

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:24 AM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:45 AM

Mumbai Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against an Indian student in the UK who has been accused of sending a threatening e-mail to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, according to local media reports.

The man allegedly sent threatening messages to the 'Dabangg' star in the name of gangster 'Goldy Brar' in March.

Reports say the suspect was a third-year medical student from Haryana who may have sent the e-mail as a prank. The police believe the mail is in no way connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, according to media reports.

A legal process for the student's extradition to India is under way, the authorities said.

Salman, who has been receiving death threats for a long time now, recently opened up about how he is dealing with it. During an appearance at an Indian TV show, he spoke about the Y+ category security which he received from the Mumbai Police amid the death threat.

"Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security," he said.

Salman added: "I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' [which says] 'they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful."

He admitted that he often gets scared seeing "so many guns" around him.

"I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," Salman shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3', which will hit the theatres this Diwali.

(With inputs from ANI)

