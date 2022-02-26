Salman Khan, 'Da-bangg' gang rock the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai

Salman was joined by some of the greatest performers in the industry including Disha Patani and Guru Randhawa

By CT Desk Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, joined by some of the greatest performers in the industry rocked the stage during the 'Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded' event at Expo 2020 Dubai's DEC Arena on Friday, February 25.

B-town divas Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar grasped the audience with their dance numbers from popular Hindi movies, supported by a troupe of professional dancers.

From the hunks, it was Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Kamaal Khan and Maneish Paul who performed songs from their movies. Their performance was followed by Bollywood's Sultan himself -- Salman Khan -- who won hearts of the audience with his friendly banter and choreographed songs from some of his own back catalogue, including the Da-bangg series.

The Da-bangg Tour is named after the original 2010 blockbuster, and this is the second time the globetrotting event has been staged in Dubai – the only city to hold that honour.