Salman Khan, 'Da-bangg' gang rock the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai

The couple confirmed they were expecting in September 2021.
Entertainment2 days ago
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, joined by some of the greatest performers in the industry rocked the stage during the 'Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded' event at Expo 2020 Dubai's DEC Arena on Friday, February 25.
B-town divas Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar grasped the audience with their dance numbers from popular Hindi movies, supported by a troupe of professional dancers.
From the hunks, it was Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Kamaal Khan and Maneish Paul who performed songs from their movies. Their performance was followed by Bollywood's Sultan himself -- Salman Khan -- who won hearts of the audience with his friendly banter and choreographed songs from some of his own back catalogue, including the Da-bangg series.
The Da-bangg Tour is named after the original 2010 blockbuster, and this is the second time the globetrotting event has been staged in Dubai – the only city to hold that honour.
The couple confirmed they were expecting in September 2021.
Entertainment2 days ago
'I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor'
Entertainment3 days ago
She has acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over 50 years
Entertainment3 days ago
Actress speaks ahead of the release of the Bollywood magnum opus
Entertainment3 days ago
Varun Raina aims to inspire and teach others through his talents
Entertainment4 days ago
Police have almost completed their investigation of the incident
Entertainment5 days ago
Following the trailer for new 'Doctor Strange' film, fans are speculating Stewart and Reynold's appearance as Professor X and Deadpool
Entertainment6 days ago
The former Beatle will be marking his first series of live performances since the end of a world tour in 2019
Entertainment6 days ago