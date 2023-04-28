Salman Khan credits SRK for Pathaan's success

The artist will belt out popular hits at an event on May 3
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is all set to take the hot seat in a special episode of Aap Ki Adalat. The episode, which airs Saturday, was shot in Dubai.
Salman last appeared on the popular show in 2014, engaging in a conversation with India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. This time around, he is expected to do the same. Salman gets candid on several topics including his recent releases, upcoming projects, and his personal life.
During the interview, Salman said, “I don’t approve of abusive language and nudity being shown in the OTT. It should be censored. I never allow vulgarity in my films. I want our films to be watched by the family together.”
While his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was loved by his fans, he said the “Entire credit for the success of Pathaan should go to Shah Rukh. He worked very hard for this film and it his much deserved success.”
Salman takes the hot seat a week after the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji-directorial, which also stars Pooja Hegde, has so far garnered over Rs1.2 billion in global collections.
Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat is one of the longest-running TV shows. Since its launch in 1993, the show has featured over 1000 personalities including politicians, movie stars and athletes.
