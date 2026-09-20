Salman Khan takes off shirt to confront trolls, appears to defend Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has hit back at online trolls over their criticism of people’s bodies and appearances, including women who gain weight after pregnancy.

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, the actor condemned body-shaming and age-related trolling before removing his shirt and wiping off his makeup on camera to confront those who criticise his appearance.

Salman also appeared to defend his friend and former co-star Katrina Kaif, who recently faced comments about her postpartum weight following her appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Without naming Katrina, Salman questioned why people target women after pregnancy.

“Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi... she wants to spend time with her family,” he said.

The actor explained that weight gain after pregnancy was natural and said the woman being discussed would return to her previous fitness level when she resumed working in films.

Salman then addressed the age-related remarks frequently directed at him online.

“Of course, I’m 60 years old, yaar,” he said.

“You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time,” Salman added, referring to his 1989 romantic drama. He said people had suddenly begun highlighting his age and calling him old, but insisted that he was not affected by their comments.

During the segment, Salman removed his shirt and hat and had his makeup wiped off before displaying his physique and challenging trolls to continue mocking him.

The actor also criticised people who targeted his brother Sohail Khan and actor Varun Dhawan over their appearances.

“Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab... apne maa baap ko dekho... uske baad troll karna... mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar, it’s not done,” he said.

Salman also turned his attention to paparazzi photographers, accusing some of filming actresses and other women from inappropriate angles without their consent.

“Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it,” he said.

He recalled seeing photographers film his niece from behind before publishing the footage with a caption asking viewers to identify her.

“I am saying all this to girls, agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” Salman said.

The comments come amid wider criticism of paparazzi culture in India, with several female celebrities previously objecting to photographs and videos taken from invasive angles.