Salman Khan commences shoot for 'Battle of Galwan', shares picture in uniform

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan.

He dropped the picture on Instagram in which he can be seen in a military uniform.

The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side too faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. In July, director Apoorva Lakhia shared the update via a press note.

In the first week of July, Salman took to social media and announced the project by unveiling a motion poster.