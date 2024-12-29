Salman Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Ambanis

Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday celebration in Jamnagar, where he was joined by family members and close friends, including the Ambanis.

Among the attendees were his mother, Salma Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and his wife Genelia D'Souza.

Several pictures and videos from the bash surfaced online, showing Salman cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also spotted cheering for him too.

Reports suggest that the Ambani family hosted the celebration for Salman.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's aunt, Deanne Pandey, posted pictures from the venue on Instagram, including an image featuring a large sign that read, "Love (red emoji) you Bhaijaan."

Deanne also posted a photo in which she held a picture frame of Salman and his siblings. Sohail Khan shared a photo on Instagram posing with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan.

On his 59th birthday, Salman received several social media wishes.

Ajay Devgn shared a playful picture with Salman, captioning it, "Best birthday wishes from Singham to Chulbul," referring to their iconic roles in Singham and Dabangg.