Salman Khan calls Dharmendra a father-figure as veteran actor recovers after hospitalisation

Superstar Salman Khan has spoken emotionally about Dharmendra, days after the legendary actor was discharged from a Mumbai hospital. Salman, who was among the first to visit Dharmendra during his recent health scare, said the veteran star is “like a father” to him and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The actor was speaking at a press conference in Qatar on Thursday ahead of his Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded event, when a content creator in the audience asked him about his initial fitness inspiration. Without a pause, Salman took Dharmendra’s name.

“Mere aane se pehle do-teen shaks the, aur unmein se awwal the Dharam ji (There were 2-three people, and Dharmendra was the most important one among them),” Salman said. “He is my father, that’s the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back.”

His response drew loud cheers from the crowd, with many chanting, “Long live Dharam ji!”

Dharmendra and Salman have shared a warm bond for decades. Dharmendra often fondly calls Salman “beta,” and once even said the actor would be the perfect choice to play him in a biopic.

The 89-year-old star was discharged on Wednesday, with a statement from Sunny Deol’s team confirming that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home while requesting privacy for the family. Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis this December.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which underperformed at the box office, and made a cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. He currently hosts Bigg Boss 19, continuing his long-running association with the reality show.

Up next, Salman will headline Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh.