Salman Khan backs Bhuvan Bam’s 'The Revolutionaries', hosts special viewing at his home

Superstar Salman Khan has extended his support to Prime Video’s newly released historical drama ‘The Revolutionaries’ by hosting lead actor Bhuvan Bam and director Nikkhil Advani for a special viewing session at his residence.

The actor shared a shout-out to the show on his Instagram stories, posting a video alongside Bhuvan and Nikkhil where they appear to be watching the period drama together.

Following the visit, Bhuvan Bam also expressed his joy on social media, posting pictures with Salman alongside a nod to the superstar's iconic line, “Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally.”

Director Nikkhil Advani also dedicated a special post to Salman Khan and wrote, "When I needed him the most, he called and put his hand on my shoulder. Suddenly everything seemed not to be so dark anymore. 20 yrs later, when I was proud of the work that I have done and wanted to show it to him, he once again put his hand on my shoulder. I am forever grateful @beingsalmankhan."

The reunion notably marked a warm moment between Salman and Nikkhil Advani, who previously collaborated on the 2007 romantic ensemble film Salaam-e-Ishq.

The Revolutionaries was released worldwide on Prime Video on September 11. The period drama follows four young revolutionaries — Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Lahiri and Bagha Jatin- as they lead an armed resistance against the British Raj.

The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom and is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the Emmay Entertainment banner.