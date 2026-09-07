'Bigg Boss 20': Salman Khan advices Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi to move on

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has joined Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 20' at a time when her personal life has been in the spotlight.

During the grand premiere, the actress opened up about heartbreak, with host Salman Khan advising her to leave the past behind and move on.

Isha’s conversation with Salman soon turned personal as the superstar asked her about her past relationship. Advising her to focus on the present, Salman told her, “Jo bhi hua usko chodhdo. Move on. Jo bhi hua tumhare past mein hua hai, the agli party has also moved on.” “Whatever happened, let it go. Move on. Whatever happened is in your past, and the other party has also moved on.”

Salman then asked Isha if she wanted to take her former partner’s name during their conversation.

When Isha chose not to name him, Salman backed her decision and encouraged her to move ahead. He said, “Good, agar uska naam nahi le rahi ho toh. Move on.”

Salman also tried to make the conversation lighter while giving Isha some direct advice about dealing with heartbreak. Talking about breakups, he told her, “Ek break up ho gaya toh kya hua? Ek break up se itna rona dhona? Kiska breakup nahi hua hai?” “One breakup happened, so what? Why cry so much over one breakup? Who hasn’t gone through a breakup?”

Isha’s entry into the show had already created curiosity among viewers after the makers shared a promo featuring a mystery contestant. In the clip, the actress was seen getting emotional while talking about her experience with love and heartbreak.

Just days before her 'Bigg Boss 20' entry, Isha and rapper Badshah had announced that they had mutually decided to part ways. On August 31, both shared a joint statement on social media.

They wrote, “Me and Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our own separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."

They added, "This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculations or assumptions regarding our relationship.”