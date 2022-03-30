Salman Khan announces performances for IIFA Awards to be held in Abu Dhabi

Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to return for its 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21.
In collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the glamorous event celebrating Indian cinema will take place at Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on the island.
At a press conference in Mumbai yesterday, in the presence of last year's host Salman Khan, and Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday, an announcement confirmed stunning performances at IIFA Rocks by Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal, and Tanishk Bagchi and others.
“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA family and travelling to some great destinations but this year we are headed to one of my personal favorites - Yas Island, Abu Dhabi," Salman said at the press conference. "Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema and celebration.”
Talking about his experience at IIFA Awards, Varun Dhawan said, “IIFA Awards has given me some very precious moments of my life. Holding the IIFA trophy, performing in the festivities is special about IIFA."
Tickets to the highly anticipated event can be purchased from etihadarena.ae. Price starts from Dh110. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).
