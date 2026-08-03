Salim Merchant says he's "not surprised at all" by BTS skipping the Grammys

A few major music acts have had as complicated a relationship with the Grammy Awards as BTS.

Despite becoming one of the biggest groups in the world and earning multiple Grammy nominations over the years, the K pop superstars recently announced they will not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The decision came after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

BTS said the move goes against the group's belief that music should be recognized beyond regional or linguistic boundaries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

All seven members shared the same statement on Instagram, writing, "We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year. I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

7/7 BTS MEMBERS INSTAGRAM STORY



âWe decided not to submit for the Grammys this year.



We hope our music can be heard and loved simply as music, rather than being defined by region or language.



Thank you to ARMY and to everyone who is always with us.â



BTS PAVED THE WAY pic.twitter.com/3uXDbc900M — ì êµ­ (@archivekukk) July 29, 2026

The announcement quickly sparked debate across the music industry, with Indian composer Salim Merchant weighing in on the group's decision.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Salim said he wasn't surprised by BTS' stance, arguing that the Recording Academy has historically favored American artists.

"The Academy has a standard policy of giving preference to their artists. That is how the Academy operates, and it is their prerogative. I am not surprised at all about BTS," he said.

Salim went on to explain why he believes international artists face an uphill battle at the Grammys.

"All the proceeds that the Grammy receives go to charity for the recording artists in America. So, as a non American, there are very less chances that your entry will come in the main category," he said.

The composer also pointed to AR Rahman's Grammy win for Slumdog Millionaire, arguing that strong representation in the United States played a major role in the campaign.

"When AR Rahman got his Grammy for Slumdog Millionaire, there was a very strong representation of his management in the United States of America," Salim said, adding that Rahman's Hollywood management helped increase his visibility within the industry.

Using Ricky Kej's Grammy wins as an example, Salim said, "Ricky Kej won three Grammys, but he had Stewart Copeland with him, who is a member of the Recording Academy.

That definitely helped. If you have somebody from within the Academy associated with your project, your chances become much stronger."

He added that this is often the reality for international artists trying to break into the Grammys.

The Recording Academy has since responded to BTS' decision. In a statement shared on the Grammys' official Instagram account, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he was "saddened" by the group's decision but respected their choice.

Mason said the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category was created to celebrate the growth and diversity of Asian pop music, not to separate artists. He also stressed that artists who compete in the category remain eligible for the Grammys' General Field awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, adding that the new category is intended to expand recognition rather than limit it.

So far, BTS remains the only major act to publicly decline Grammy consideration over the Recording Academy's new Asian Pop category. While fans have called on other Asian artists to follow suit, no other musician or group has officially announced plans to skip the 2027 awards.