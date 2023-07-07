Salaar teaser featuring Indian actor Prabhas fuels speculation of crossover with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

A fan has shared two screenshots on Twitter, comparing the 'KGF: Chapter 2' post-credit scene and the 'Salaar' teaser, pointing out similarities between the two

Photo: Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 11:28 AM

Indian actor Prabhas, who became a global star with the Baahubali franchise, manages to send fans into a tizzy with each of his releases. And at times, just a teaser can send the internet into a meltdown. That is exactly what happened with the release of the much-awaited teaser for the actor's upcoming project, Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE.

The short clip features Prabhas in an avatar of "the most violent" man, and some hardcore action sequences to back up the claim. As the teaser garnered rave reviews, keen-eyed Prabhas fans noticed a striking similarity between Salaar and a post-credit scene from Yash's blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, igniting speculations of a potential crossover between the two films.

A vigilant fan shared two screenshots on Twitter, comparing the KGF: Chapter 2 post-credit scene and the Salaar teaser, pointing out the uncanny similarities between the two. Needless to say, the discovery has led to widespread speculation that director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film may be connected to the KGF universe. If so, this would be one of the biggest crossovers between two superstars’ films in Indian cinema. The KGF franchise has also been directed by Prashanth Neel.

The teaser has done its job and the KGF touch has only left fans eagerly anticipating further revelations.

Here’s a look at the tweet that has got fans excited:

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Fans of Prabhas are hoping that Salaar becomes a game-changer for the actor, who has had a few poor releases in the past few years, the latest being Adipurush.

Salaar is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28. It will be released in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

