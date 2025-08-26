Saiyami Kher joins Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan in 'Haiwaan'

Actor Saiyami Kher has joined Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's film Haiwaan. The film recently began shooting in Kochi.

Expressing her excitement about joining the project, she said: "Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theatre, watching Akshay sir redefine action as the or laughing endlessly at Saif sir's effortless comic timing in films that became part of our growing-up years. Back then, I never imagined that one day I would actually be on a set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema."

"There are moments now, when I look around and have to remind myself this is real. These are the same faces I once watched from the audience, and today I'm sharing the frame with them. And then there is Priyan sir. For me, he's not just a director, he's a storyteller who has given us some of the most iconic films. To be guided by his vision, is something I will always carry with me. His films were a big part of why I fell in love with movies, and now, to be on his set, is like life coming full circle. We've only just begun shooting, but I'm just soaking it all in, excitement, the nerves, the gratitude. My heart is full, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a small part of a film that already feels so special," Saiyami added.

Recently, Akshay took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Wearing a T-shirt with the word "Saint" printed on it, he looked at Saif and joked, "I know this devil very well", teasing his co-star and hinting at the fun chemistry they share.

Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read: "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se 'Haiwaan' :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let's get the haiwaniyat rolling!!"

Saif and Akshay were last seen together in 2008's Tashan.