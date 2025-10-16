Saira Banu recalls first meeting with 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini in 1966

Birthdays often bring with them a flood of memories, and on "Dream Girl" Hema Malini's special day, veteran actor Saira Banu's heartfelt post did just that.

As Hema Malini turned a year older on October 16, Saira took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful post that left fans smiling over her fond memories of the superstar.

Saira posted a throwback picture featuring herself, Hema Malini, and the late Dilip Kumar. Along with the picture, the actress added a long note describing the first time she met the 'Sholay' actor, back in 1966 on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, and how she was instantly taken by her "serene beauty and grace."

"I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, when she came along with her producer Anantswamy. I remember being instantly taken by her serene beauty and grace. Later, we met again while shooting at the picturesque Krishna Raj Sagar Dam. Our rooms were next to each other, and every evening, my mother, Hema, her mother, and I would sit in the verandah chatting, exchanging beauty secrets, and sharing laughter that echoed into the night," a part of her post read.

Born on October 16, 1948, Hema Malini, fondly known as the "Dream Girl," has not only captivated audiences with her beauty and grace but has also delivered powerful performances that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She is known for her roles in several films, including Sapno Ka Saudagar, Dream Girl, Sholay, and Baghban.