Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Here's what Kareena Kapoor shared hours before the attack

In a stark contrast to the chilling events that unfolded later, Kareena Kapoor Khan was enjoying a relaxed evening with close friends and family just hours before her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked in an attempted burglary at their Mumbai residence.

The Bollywood star was celebrating a girls' night with her sister Karisma Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor, and actress Sonam Kapoor.

Karisma shared an Instagram story, tagging Kareena, Rhea, and Sonam, which 'Bebo' later reposted.

Later that night, however, an intruder breached the premises, engaging in a confrontation with a maid before Saif Ali Khan intervened. The situation escalated, resulting in Saif sustaining six stab wounds during a physical altercation.

Kareena, who was not present during the attack, was left shocked and deeply concerned when she learned of the incident. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The news of Saif's injuries sent ripples across the film industry, with colleagues and fans expressing their concern and support. This incident has reignited discussions about the safety and privacy of celebrities in Mumbai. Despite stringent security measures, the breach has raised questions about the effectiveness of existing protocols, even in affluent and high-profile neighbourhoods.