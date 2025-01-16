Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Celebrities show support, express safety concerns

In a chilling episode that has left the Indian film industry and fans shaken, Indian actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence. The incident, involving an intruder who managed to bypass the star's security measures, resulted in Saif sustaining six stab wounds.

Fortunately, the actor is now in stable condition, but the events have reignited pressing conversations about safety and law enforcement in one of India’s most prominent cities.

As the news broke, a wave of concern and support surged through Bollywood. Co-stars, friends, and fans have taken to social media, expressing both their dismay and their prayers for Saif's recovery.

Among them was Jr. NTR, who recently worked alongside Saif in the upcoming film Devara: Part 1. Sharing a heartfelt message, he wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi Konidela echoed similar sentiments, expressing his shock: “Deeply disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.” Filmmaker Kunal Kohli added to this, calling the incident “shocking and scary” and offering prayers for the actor.

The attack has not only elicited an outpouring of personal concern but has also highlighted broader issues regarding urban safety. Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt struck a nerve when she questioned the state of law and order in the city. “Law & Order. We have laws... what about order?” she shared on X.

Actress Karishma Tanna, when approached by paparazzi, also expressed similar concerns candidly. "Bura lag raha hain par kya karey? This is like a wake-up call for everyone. It's really bad. Main bhi apni security se baat kar rahi hoon. Speedy recovery to Saif (I’m feeling bad, but what can we do? This is like a wake-up call for everyone. It’s really bad. I am also talking to my security. Wishing Saif a speedy recovery)," she shared in the video.