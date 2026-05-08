'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan', says Saif Ali Khan at 'Kartavya' trailer launch

Saif also shared that, as a producer, SRK believes in giving directors complete creative freedom

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 8 May 2026, 1:54 PM
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Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan co-starred in Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho 23 years ago. The duo is now reuniting, this time as a producer-actor jodi for Netflix's Kartavya.

On Thursday, at the trailer launch of Kartavya, Saif opened up about his "long association" with SRK.

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"I've had a lovely and long association with Shah Rukh. He's someone I look up to in many, many ways. I had a short meeting with him. He said that there's a lovely script and he would like me to hear it and do the film," he shared.

"I went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director (Pulkit). Once we finished the shoot and Shah Rukh watched it, he said it's a lovely film. He's very happy with it. That was pretty much the limit of my interaction with him," he added.

Saif also shared that, as a producer, SRK believes in giving directors complete creative freedom and avoids interfering in their work.

"I didn't meet him on set because he's one of the producers who believe that a director is free to operate and make the film that he wants to make. Sometimes, some kinds of presence can be overwhelming on sets and he understands that," said Saif. "He gave us a lot of room to make the film that we wanted to make."

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Described as a character-driven crime drama, Kartavya explores themes of conscience, justice and consequence against a tense investigative backdrop.

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