Why is Sai Pallavi urging her 'O.M' co-star Dhanush to continue acting?

Sai Pallavi wishes Dhanush would continue to act.

"The actor in me wishes that you continue (to act)," the star of hits such as Ramayana: Part 1 and the upcoming tentpole O.M, said at the audio launch event of the latter recently in Chennai.

The comments come at a time when speculation has risen about Dhanush's impending entry into politics in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. According to the Deccan Chronicle, he reorganised his fan network into the welfare association Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam or welfare association.

That was a strategy used by Dhanush's peer Vijay, who floated his outfit, the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, quit acting and contested elections to become chief minister of the south Indian state.

In doing so, the TVK became the first non-Dravidian party to be voted into power in Tamil Nadu in more than six decades.

Offering a clear hint

In June, Dhanush's father, the filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, fuelled speculation by stating that everyone has the right to enter politics should they choose to. "If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't," Raja had then said.

Other political parties seem to have taken note. The AIADMK, led by opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, has welcomed Dhanush to join his party, according to The Deccan Chronicle.

However, Dhanush—the winner of six Indian national film awards across categories—is yet to respond to all of the speculations.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi rued the fact that the Tamil film industry had lost out on an actor in Vijay after he transitioned to politics, amid roaring cheers.

"I was hoping and praying that Dhanush sir would continue acting because we don't want to miss out on a realistic actor like him," the actress, who had co-starred with Dhanush in the romatic-drama Maari 2, said at the event. "But no matter what you do, we wish you the best."

Sai Pallavi also spoke about the influence Dhanush's earlier films had.

"After Polladhavan (the 2007 action drama), so many people bought that bike and picked up that hairstyle and attitude. For that, it takes real actors," she said. "And that's who we will miss."

#SaiPallavi's Request to #Dhanush:



"When I saw the flags outside, it felt like a political gathering. Whatever you do, I wish you the very best. But Vijay sir has just entered politics and quit acting. I was really hoping and praying that Dhanush sir would continue actingâ¦ — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 15, 2026

When is 'O.M' releasing?

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M, stars Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Dhanush, Indrans, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, O.M will release worldwide on November 20. It will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Sai Abhyankkar is composing its music, while Ezhil Arasu K is its cinematograper. O.M is edited by R Kalaivanan.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, but got postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which released a day earlier.

It was later slated to release on November 6, for Diwali, but pushed it back by a further two weeks, to avoid a box office clash with Suriya's Scene. Actor Suriya thanked Dhanush at the audio launch event of his movie for his gesture.