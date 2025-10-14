UAE: Newcomer Sahher Bambba on Aryan Khan, SRK, life after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Fresh off the roaring success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Aryan Khan directorial that has taken streaming charts by storm, leading actress Sahher Bambba is on a career high. Though not her debut, the breakout show has marked a powerful relaunch of sorts for the young actor, catapulting her from a promising newcomer to a name everyone’s taking note of in Bollywood.

During her recent visit to the UAE capital for a brand endorsement, Sahher sat down for an exclusive chat with Khaleej Times, speaking about her journey from Shimla to Mumbai, her early struggles, the magic of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the confidence that now anchors her rising trajectory.

Edited excerpts from an exclusive interview:

Q. Tell me about your formative years in Shimla.

Sahher Bambba (SB): I’ve lived a very cocooned, sheltered life back in Shimla. I was born and brought up there, then went to boarding school. I always knew I wanted to become an actor, so I told my parents that after high school I wanted to move to Mumbai for college. The plan was to study and audition simultaneously and see if I cracked something.

Q. Do you remember when that acting bug first bit you?

SB: I was the most filmy kid ever. I still love grooving to Bollywood songs. As a child I’d watch songs, pick up the steps instantly, and perform them. I must’ve been four or five when I was introduced to films. The songs, the dance, that whole world… that’s all I ever wanted to do.

Q. Your family isn’t from the industry. Were your parents apprehensive?

SB: My upbringing was very protected, which is the opposite of how people imagine Bollywood. So yes, my parents were hesitant. Anyone outside the industry thinks it’s a big bad world. But they were also supportive. They said, “Go try it and see if you land something.”

Q. You chose Mumbai for university to pursue acting alongside. How was that move?

SB: My parents actually wanted me to study in Delhi since it’s closer to Shimla and we have a lot of family there. But I knew I wanted to be in Mumbai, as that’s where the industry is. I still remember my first day there; I didn’t know a single person in the city. Adjusting to a dormitory with eight girls, travelling by train, trying to navigate this fast-paced world straight out of boarding school — it was a lot.

There was no one to guide me. I was auditioning everywhere, trying to figure things out on my own, and I made a lot of mistakes along the way — not knowing where I was going, who I was auditioning for, or what film it even was. I was just showing up. As luck would have it, I did land a few projects, but none of them created the kind of buzz that The Ba***ds of Bollywood did.

Q. From that outsider vantage point, what did you figure out about ‘how to start’? Any touch points that actually helped?

SB: There’s a myth that Bollywood people are all mean and nasty to outsiders. I actually ended up meeting a lot of lovely people in the industry. And the only advice — or my go-to learning — is that initially people tell you socialising is really important: parties, events, “being seen”. For me, that never translated into work. Work happens via auditioning and doing the right thing versus going to a party and showing your face. I’m an introvert and a homebody, so for me it was great, I just had to focus on the audition.

Q. Did you train formally?

SB: At first I didn’t even know acting workshops existed. While working on my first projects, I realised I needed to hone my craft and enrolled in a few. As actors, we should keep doing workshops. I’m planning to enroll in one soon.

Q. You debuted in 2019, but the struggle doesn’t really end after a first film. How did you cope?

SB: Exactly, it’s actually back to square one. You’re back to auditioning again, trying to get meetings. I was very young — straight out of school — so I didn’t have the emotional maturity to process things not working out. I felt dejected and wondered if I should pack up and go back to Shimla. But my love for acting overpowered all that. Over time, you get thicker skin. I also believe in destiny: what’s meant for me will come, and what isn’t won’t. No matter how hard I try.

Q. So, how did The Ba***ds of Bollywood happen?

SB: The first call came in September 2022. The casting team said, “All of Mumbai is auditioning”. I thought, this is too big, how will I crack it? I auditioned, then didn’t hear back for three–four months. Then, I went for the second round and got shortlisted. Third round was in February 2023 and Aryan [Khan] himself auditioned me in person to see how I responded to his direction. A month later, he called and said, “Congratulations, you’re playing Karishma Talwar”. I tried not to scream on the phone! I was just incredibly grateful.

Q. What was the process like after you were cast?

SB: We had a table read once everyone was locked, that’s when we realised the script was insanely funny. Then the workshops began. We’d sit on each scene and even each line, do multiple variations, rehearse, refine.

Q. How is Aryan Khan as a director?

SB: He’s calm, encouraging and a hard taskmaster. He has a very clear vision of what he wants, and he’ll keep going, 10 takes, 20 takes, until it’s right. That’s true even with senior actors. He’s the most confident person I’ve met. Even with the climax, he never played it safe. He kept telling me, “Wait till the show comes out”. His confidence reassured all of us.

Q. And off-camera?

SB: After “cut”, he’s a different person. He’s so funny, just like his father. He mimics people really well. Most memories of us chilling are just me laughing.

Q. Did you interact with Shah Rukh Khan during the process?

SB: He didn’t come to set to direct, but we met him at his home and again at the teaser launch. My memory is basically dancing to all his songs — he’s the life of every room. Especially, to share the stage with him at the teaser launch. I went home and cried happy tears. I was waiting for a moment like that.

Q. Do you see this as a ‘relaunch’? Did your process change from your first film?

SB: I don’t think of it as “doing things differently”. My first film didn’t do well, but I got good reviews. My process has always been the same: be honest to the character, be present, don’t “act”, just be natural. Sometimes projects don’t align for various reasons. With this one, everything did.

Q. How was the ensemble, working with people from Bobby Deol to newcomers like Lakshya?

SB: Aryan’s casting is spot on. For example, I can’t see anyone but Bobby sir as Ajay Talwar. Everyone was sincere and giving their best daily. My “brother” (Shaumik played by Divik Sharma) is actually my favourite character, he’s a revelation. And Raghav’s scene with Emraan Hashmi has taken on a life of its own. Aryan prepped that for a long time and we knew it was special, but even then I didn’t expect it to blow up at this scale.

Q. For aspiring actors trying to get a foot in the door, what’s your honest advice?

SB: Be in it for the right reasons — your love for acting and for films. After you finish a project, the struggle begins again: performance, release (many films never release), reception. It’s not easy; it can take a mental toll. If you’re here just to be famous, the industry can burn you out. If your intention is right, you’ll stay afloat.

Q. What keeps you grounded through all this?

SB: My mother, she’s my best friend. I call her a hundred times a day. She’ll say, “Switch off your phone, don’t read comments”. Thanks to her, I stay mentally sane.

Q. We’re seeing more leading ladies from across India’s smaller towns and different backgrounds. Is the industry becoming more inclusive?

SB: Yes, 100 per cent. Post-Covid and with OTT, there are so many avenues for actors, filmmakers, technicians. It’s a good time and much more inclusive now.

Q. So, what’s next for you?

SB: I’m very hungry as an actor. I want to play interesting parts with amazing filmmakers. I have a bucket list! But yes, there’s something exciting coming up. I’ll be making an official announcement within this week or next.

Q. Who tops that list?

SB: So many, but Shoojit Sircar is up there. Piku is one of my most-watched films. You finish it and you’re left with a feeling I can’t even explain. His filmmaking is different, he takes his time, and the music in his films stays with you.

Sahher's food & fitness tips

"Be consistent and pick a workout you actually enjoy. That’s what helps you stick with it. And honestly, food matters more. I eat everything, including carbs, but I mostly stick to home-cooked meals so I can control the oil and ingredients.

Travel is tougher, like on this Abu Dhabi trip, I ate a lot… including hummus for breakfast! (laughs) And to young girls: those “perfect” pictures you see on social media take two to three hours of hair and makeup. No one wakes up like that. Everyone’s posting their best shots, always keep that in mind," she shares.