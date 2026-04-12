Sabrina Carpenter apologises after calling Arabic ‘zaghrouta’ “weird” at Coachella

A moment from Coachella has sparked debate online after Sabrina Carpenter responded to a fan’s traditional Arabic cheer during her performance.

As a headliner at the 2026 edition of the festival, held over two weekends from April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19 in Indio, California, Carpenter paused her set after hearing a sound from the crowd.

In videos circulating online, a fan can be heard making a “zaghrouta”, a high-pitched celebratory call widely used across Arab cultures, particularly at weddings and festive gatherings.

Carpenter, appearing unsure, asked the fan about the sound and initially reacted by saying she did not like it, describing it as “weird” and comparing it to yodelling, even after the fan explained it was part of their culture.

The exchange quickly went viral, with many social media users identifying the sound as a traditional expression of joy and criticising the response as dismissive.

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In a follow-up comment addressing the backlash, Carpenter wrote: “My apologies I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better! Now I know what a zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”

my apologies i didnât see this person with my eyes and couldnât hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026

The incident has since sparked wider conversations online about cultural awareness at global events, particularly as festivals like Coachella draw increasingly diverse audiences.