Singer Sabrina Carpenter's hit Espresso was a "manifestation tactic." She discussed her intentions for the track, which became her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in the UK, Ireland, and Australia, as well as its success, reported People.
"It was a manifestation tactic, because no one liked me romantically at that point - no one was obsessed with me," she told the outlet. "I didn't have anyone I was even talking to."
She added that she's "always been a bit delusional, in that sense."
Carpenter also addressed her "newfound" chart success, thanks to Espresso and Please Please Please.
"Full transparency: I've never really been on charts until quite recently, so it's a newfound, like ... I'm interested," she said. "It's not the reason I write music and it's not the reason I'll ever write music."
In June, the Sue Me performer discussed the success of Espresso. "My mom has been like, 'Do you feel crazy right now?'" said Carpenter of the song. "I just love that people get my sense of humour."
The Nonsense artist also said songwriters Steph Jones and Amy Allen, as well as producer Julian Bunetta, inspired the track's quotable lyrics.
"That's the only way those borderline lyrics can happen," Carpenter said of working with her songwriting team. "I've really honed in on the people that I love making music with," she told People.
