Sabrina Carpenter on 'Espresso' magic

Sabrina Carpenter's infectious hit Espresso took the music world by surprise when it dropped earlier this year, and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter admits she had no idea how much it would resonate with audiences.

"I really didn't know if it would connect," Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, adding, "But the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in. So, I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again."

The song's success led to a collaboration with Dunkin', resulting in the creation of 'Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso', a coffee drink inspired by the track.

Carpenter released Espresso' in April.

In addition to her hit song, Carpenter also delivered a festive treat for fans with her Netflix Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas.

For the actress and singer, creating the special was a dream come true. Inspired by legends like Cher, Dolly Parton, and Lucille Ball, Carpenter wanted the special to reflect her personality and whimsical approach to entertainment.

"I've wanted to do something like this for so long," Carpenter said, adding, "It was a really quick turnaround, but I wanted it to feel aligned with my personality--playful and fun. I'm so happy with how it turned out, and the guests were really what made it special."

Many of the special guest appearances came together organically, with Carpenter reaching out to friends and artists she admired.