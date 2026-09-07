Sabrina Carpenter wins her first Emmy for 'The Muppet Show'

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter has added another major honour to her growing awards collection, winning her first Emmy for The Muppet Show.

The Disney+ special won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Carpenter received the award as one of the project’s executive producers.

The special, which premiered in February, marked the return of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the rest of the Muppets to their original variety-show format.

Carpenter appeared as the celebrity guest star and performed her hit song Manchild. Actors Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen also made guest appearances, with Rogen serving as an executive producer alongside Carpenter and other members of the production team.

Celebrating the win on social media, Carpenter thanked the Television Academy and praised the team behind the special.

“Thank you TelevisionAcad So incredibly proud of the whole Muppets crew on our Emmy wins,” she wrote.

“A whole lot of love and happiness and hard work and diva fights went into making this special,” she added, sharing a photograph of herself with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Thank you @TelevisionAcad ð¹ So incredibly proud of the whole muppets crew on our Emmy wins. A whole lot of love and happiness and hard work and diva fights went into making this special â¡ @TheMuppets @DisneyPlus @Sethrogen @MissPiggy @KermitTheFrog pic.twitter.com/AQMFgpd4zX — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) September 6, 2026

The programme was released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original The Muppet Show, which first aired in 1976. It received six nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Carpenter’s win brings her halfway towards achieving EGOT status, the distinction given to performers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She previously secured her first Grammy Awards in 2025.

The Muppet Show beat several other nominees in the pre-recorded variety special category, including Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour: The Final Show.

The 78th Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14.