Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan split up

Singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan have reportedly split up after one year of dating, reported E! Online.

However, they have not shared any official updates on their relationship.

The rumours about their relationship first started in December 2023, when they were seen having dinner together in Los Angeles. The couple made their red-carpet debut by posing together at the 2024 Met Gala.

Since then, the two have not been shy about showing their bond. The Nonsense singer invited the actor to appear in the music video for her smash song Please Please Please back in June.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?'" Sabrina said of casting Keoghan in the role, adding, "And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it."