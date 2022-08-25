Ryan Reynolds wants to slide into Ranveer Singh's DMs

By Ranveer Singh, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 6:53 PM

If Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds could get into one Bollywood actor's Direct Messages (DMs), it would be none other than Ranveer Singh. The 'Deadpool' actor confessed in an interview with an Indian media portal.

Reynolds, who is currently promoting his new docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham,' also expressed his fondness for Ranveer during the interview. During the release of Deadpool 2, Reynolds and Ranveer's banter garnered a lot of interest on Twitter, after which the 'Free Guy' actor seems to have followed Ranveer's work.

On the workfront, Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus.' He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'