Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr not feuding, despite online rumours

An insider clarified that the speculation is unfounded and surprising, given that the two Hollywood actors have never met in person

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 12:21 PM

Despite swirling online speculation, Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. are not clashing behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A source told PEOPLE exclusively that there is “zero bad blood” between the two stars.

The rumour gained traction after reports from Cosmic Book News and John Rocha’s The Hot Mic podcast suggested a joke gone too far had caused tension between two major actors on the set of an upcoming Marvel film, presumed to be Avengers: Doomsday. However, the insider clarifies that the speculation is unfounded — and surprising, given that “the two have never met in person.”

Downey Jr. is indeed part of Avengers: Doomsday, but not in the role many fans expected. Instead of returning as Iron Man, the Oscar winner is taking on the mantle of Marvel villain Doctor Doom. Reynolds, meanwhile, has not been confirmed to reprise his role as Deadpool in the film.

The pair have only interacted publicly once before, in 2019, when they traded good-natured barbs during Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League. Downey Jr. jokingly told Reynolds to “eat me” in a video message, to which Reynolds replied by munching on a cookie decorated with Downey Jr.’s face. This playful exchange highlighted camaraderie rather than conflict.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated Marvel installment will bring together a massive cast of returning heroes, including characters from the X-Men franchise, the 2025 Thunderbolts movie, and the newly rebooted Fantastic Four. Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, and Simu Liu are also confirmed to appear.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has positioned Avengers: Doomsday as a lead-up to Avengers: Secret Wars, set for release on December 17, 2027.

For now, fans can put the feud rumours to rest — Reynolds and Downey Jr. remain on separate paths, with no animosity between them.