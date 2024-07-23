Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman put on a show for his kids

The actor also dropped an adorable series of pictures with his wife
Ryan Reynolds shared a heartwarming story about Hugh Jackman performing The Greatest Showman for his children, reported People.
He revealed that he walked in on his fellow Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, 55, performing hits from The Greatest Showman with his kids.
"I've come in, I've heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there is my kids watching the movie, singing along," he recalled. "And Hugh is acting it out with them, like, just this big kid."
"This is a true story, I'm not making this up," Reynolds said.
Notably, the two frenemies have been making the rounds in order to promote their new movie, the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.
The movie will mark the introduction of the X-Men to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe after the company purchased 20th Century Fox, under which the first two Deadpool films were distributed.
"Actually, you're not even wrong. My kids watch Greatest Showman all the time," said Reynolds, who shares daughters Betty, James and Inez, as well as a fourth baby, with wife Blake Lively.
Reynolds recalled the impromptu scene as one of "the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I'd ever seen," adding that Jackman has outperformed him in both musicals and as a father.
He shared that after this incident he knew that nothing he would ever do could surpass what Hugh did for their children.
Earlier, Reynolds said, "Shawn Levy told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."
"You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work," Reynolds continued. "You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that and don't just hear, 'Oh, Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win."
Deadpool & Wolverine is out in UAE theatres on July 25.
ALSO READ:
The actor also dropped an adorable series of pictures with his wife
In the video, the influencer takes the woman to her new home, complete with a television, a bed, and other amenities
Punjabi star will bring his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' to the UAE
She had a terrible case of food poisoning
Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor
The actress can next be seen in 'Sarfira'
The couple tied the knot in December 2018
Bryan Edward Hill to direct the film