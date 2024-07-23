Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman put on a show for his kids

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:09 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:20 PM

Ryan Reynolds shared a heartwarming story about Hugh Jackman performing The Greatest Showman for his children, reported People.

He revealed that he walked in on his fellow Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, 55, performing hits from The Greatest Showman with his kids.

"I've come in, I've heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there is my kids watching the movie, singing along," he recalled. "And Hugh is acting it out with them, like, just this big kid."

"This is a true story, I'm not making this up," Reynolds said.

Notably, the two frenemies have been making the rounds in order to promote their new movie, the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

The movie will mark the introduction of the X-Men to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe after the company purchased 20th Century Fox, under which the first two Deadpool films were distributed.

"Actually, you're not even wrong. My kids watch Greatest Showman all the time," said Reynolds, who shares daughters Betty, James and Inez, as well as a fourth baby, with wife Blake Lively.

Reynolds recalled the impromptu scene as one of "the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I'd ever seen," adding that Jackman has outperformed him in both musicals and as a father.

He shared that after this incident he knew that nothing he would ever do could surpass what Hugh did for their children.