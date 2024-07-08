Ryan Reynolds: 'Ranveer Singh is amazing'

Ryan Reynolds. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM

In a delightful twist of fandom and mutual admiration, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the iconic duo known for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, recently shared their picks for favourite Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers.

The pair are gearing up for the release of their latest superhero flick, Deadpool & Wolverine.

During an interview with the Indian chapter of Marvel's YouTube channel, Reynolds and Jackman showcased a surprising depth of knowledge beyond their superhero personas.

Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine, revealed his admiration for Indian cricket by naming Rohit Sharma as his favourite cricketer.

Jackman, described by Reynolds as “obsessed” with cricket, praised Sharma for his stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where Sharma's leadership led India to victory before his retirement from T20 matches.

“You took the (T20 World) cup home and I am glad. Honestly, he was a beast,” Jackman exclaimed, to which Reynolds responded with equal enthusiasm, “This is amazing!”

Meanwhile, Reynolds, known for his irreverent humour both on and off-screen, was asked about his choice of Bollywood actor he would like to work with.

After a moment's contemplation, Reynolds singled out Ranveer Singh.

“Ranveer Singh is amazing,” Reynolds exclaimed, highlighting Singh's versatility and humour, noting his Hindi voice-over work for Deadpool.