Ryan Reynolds to speak at Abu Dhabi’s LIVEX 2026 alongside global leaders

Ryan Reynolds is heading to Abu Dhabi this month as one of the major speakers set to appear at LIVEX 2026.

The Hollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur will take part in the inaugural Livability and Investment Exhibition, which will run from September 29 to October 1 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, the three day event will bring together figures from entertainment, technology, government, investment and sustainability to discuss the future of cities and quality of life.

Reynolds is expected to draw on his experience across entertainment and business. Alongside starring in films including Deadpool and Free Guy, he has built a business portfolio that has included Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile and his production and marketing company Maximum Effort.

Acclaimed actor, film producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds has built more than a career, heâs built businesses that have challenged the way brands connect with people.



Behind the humour is one of todayâs most unconventional business minds, bringing creativity,â¦ pic.twitter.com/8wrE1ySSFd — LIVEX (@LIVEX_Global) September 2, 2026

He will be joined by a wider line up of international speakers, including YouTube co founder Steve Chen, actor and environmental advocate Adrien Grenier, former Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and former Bogotá mayor Enrique Peñalosa.

Other names announced for the event include climate leader Christiana Figueres and Udacity founder Sebastian Thrun.

LIVEX will focus on how cities can improve quality of life while attracting investment and supporting long term growth, with discussions covering areas including real estate, mobility, healthcare, education, culture, technology and sustainability.

The event is expected to attract more than 20,000 attendees, with participants from more than 50 countries and over 75 exhibitors expected to take part.

Beyond the main conference, LIVEX will also include activities designed to involve Abu Dhabi residents in conversations about what makes a city a good place to live.

Reynolds already has a connection to the UAE capital. In 2024, he was named Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s Chief Island Officer and has since appeared in promotional campaigns for the destination.

LIVEX 2026 will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from September 29 to October 1.