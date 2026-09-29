Ryan Reynolds in Abu Dhabi: Hollywood star takes stage at LIVEX 2026

Ryan Reynolds is in Abu Dhabi for LIVEX 2026, where the Hollywood actor and entrepreneur has taken part in a session exploring the ideas shaping cities and the way people live in them.

The session was listed for 3:20pm on September 29, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It was also scheduled to be streamed live at the event’s Ghaf Tree experience area, according to the official programme.

Reynolds is among more than 100 international speakers at the inaugural Liveability and Investment Exhibition, which runs until October 1. The three-day event brings together leaders from government, business, technology, culture and sustainability to discuss what makes cities liveable and how they can attract investment.

Known globally for films including Deadpool and Free Guy, Reynolds has also built a business profile spanning production, marketing and consumer brands. LIVEX’s speaker description highlights that blend of entertainment and entrepreneurship, while organisers say the exhibition will bring together more than 20,000 attendees from over 50 countries.

Reynolds also has another existing connection to the UAE capital. He was named Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s Chief Island Officer in 2024 and has appeared in campaigns promoting the destination.

LIVEX 2026 is staged around six themes: liveability, culture, education, the economy, energy and health. Its programme also includes an exhibition and a dedicated Investors Stage.