Look: Ryan Reynolds stuns Comic Con fans with new 'Deadpool' comic inspired suit

Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance as Deadpool during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation, emerging from the crowd rather than taking the stage.

Dressed in a brand new gray Deadpool suit inspired by the X Force comics, Ryan made his way through Hall H with a microphone in hand.

Never breaking character, he introduced himself as "Ricky" before joking that he was "just cosplaying hard right now."

He then turned his attention to the panel, asking Paul Rudd, "Where is Thor and why was he crying?" before teasing the Russo Brothers about Avengers: Doomsday.

When they confirmed filming was already underway, Reynolds fired back with another classic Deadpool line, "So there's no additional photography, no overages, hot costs, maybe last minute additions," drawing laughs and applause from the crowd.

The updated costume quickly became one of the convention's biggest talking points. While retaining Deadpool's signature mask and twin swords, the gray design gave the antihero a fresh comic inspired look.

Before joining the Hall H presentation, Reynolds walked through Comic Con in full costume, where fans repeatedly stopped to take photos with him, believing he was simply another cosplayer.

It was only later that many realized the masked Deadpool they had posed with was actually Reynolds himself.

He later revealed the suit was made from denim, joking that he skipped wearing Doctor Doom's mask because he "didn't want to ruin the lines of my Canadian tuxedo."

Marvel also confirmed that a new Deadpool film is officially in development, while Reynolds will return as the Merc with a Mouth in Avengers: Doomsday.

From the surprise entrance to the new costume reveal, Reynolds once again proved why Deadpool remains one of Marvel's most popular characters, giving Comic Con fans a moment they will not soon forget.