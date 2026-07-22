Ryan Reynolds confirms another 'Deadpool' movie is in the works, hints at new comic book storylines

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another Deadpool movie is "eventually" on the way, teasing that the next chapter could draw inspiration from lesser-known storylines and characters from the comics.

Speaking during a panel at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Reynolds said there are still many stories from the Marvel antihero's comic book history that have yet to make it to the big screen.

"There are a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies. I think a few deep cuts is missing from some of the comics," Reynolds said during the panel, according to Variety.

"There's certainly some stuff that I love that [Deadpool co-creator] Fabian [Nicieza] wrote that is incredible, and Gerry Duggan, another friend and incredible comic writer, that we can put in. But then there's stuff upcoming. There's eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. So it's going to be great," he added.

While Reynolds did not reveal any plot details or timeline for the project, his comments suggest Marvel is continuing to develop the franchise after the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Earlier this year, Reynolds also confirmed he had started writing the character's return. Speaking to Sunday Today in April, the actor said he was working on a new Deadpool project, but noted that the Merc With a Mouth would not be the central focus of the story.

The update follows the blockbuster performance of Deadpool & Wolverine, which reunited Reynolds with Hugh Jackman, who returned as Wolverine after previously portraying the character throughout the X-Men film series.

Released in 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated film in history, earning more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, according to Deadline. The film marked Deadpool's first outing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was praised for its action, humour and nostalgic callbacks.