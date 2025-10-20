Ryan Guzman recalls how Jennifer Lopez started his Instagram account

'9-1-1' star Ryan Guzman recalled shooting for filming 2015's 'The Boy Next Door' with Jennifer Lopez. Guzman revealed that his co-star was responsible for starting his Instagram account, reported People.

"My very first post is because of her," the actor shared, as per the outlet.

While discussing the return of 9-1-1, he also spoke about the 10th anniversary of The Boy Next Door, the thriller he starred in alongside Jennifer Lopez in 2015.

For the actor, though, the project doesn't feel like it's already a decade old. "I didn't know it was the 10 ... it is 10 years since that movie?" he said. "Where has time gone?" as quoted by People.

In the film, Guzman plays a 19-year-old with a dark past who moves in next door to Lopez's character, a mom who is going through a rough patch in her marriage. Working on it is memorable to the actor for many reasons, including it marking his Instagram debut thanks to his famous costar.

He revealed that Lopez was surprised to find out he didn't have an Instagram while they were doing press for the film. "I think I just had a Facebook or something, and she had asked me what's my Instagram handle or whatnot, and I just kind of had a blank face. She goes, 'You know what? No, I'll set it up for you,' " he recalled.

"She did, and my very first post is because of her, I think we were doing press for The Boy Next Door. She was in charge of it for a little bit," Guzman said, adding, "It's such a crazy thing to now think about that Jennifer Lopez is the one that started my Instagram," reported People.