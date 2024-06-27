Ryan Gosling set to produce zombie comedy 'I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale'

Ryan Gosling. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:54 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:55 PM

Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit the upcoming zombie comedy film I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale, marking a collaboration with Ryan Gosling's production company, General Admission.

The project, based on an unpublished short story by twins Adam and Daniel Cooper, will be adapted for the screen by the authors themselves, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Gosling, alongside Jessie Henderson, his partner at General Admission, will produce the film under their first-look deal with Amazon.

Described as set in a "post-post-apocalyptic" world, the story of I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale explores the challenges faced by former zombies attempting to reintegrate into society.

Specific plot details remain under wraps as the project recently garnered attention when it hit the market in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Gosling is attached as a producer, he is not currently slated to star in the film, and the directorial helm remains unfilled at this stage.