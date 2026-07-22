Ryan Gosling finally gets his wish as 'La La Land' poster is changed for film's 10th anniversary

Ryan Gosling has finally had his "La La Hand" moment fixed.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of La La Land, Lionsgate has unveiled an updated version of the film's iconic poster, changing one small detail that has bothered Gosling for years: his hand placement.

The new poster shows Gosling's hand extended in the pose he originally wanted, replacing the version used in the film's original theatrical artwork.

Lionsgate shared the redesigned poster on Instagram with the caption, "A minor adjustment."

The update comes after Gosling repeatedly spoke about regretting the pose during interviews. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal in 2024, the actor revealed that one particular moment from the Oscar-winning musical continued to haunt him.

"We're dancing, Emma and I, and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie," Gosling said. "We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand more flat, even though everyone told me it wasn't cool. I was sure it was cooler."

Looking back, the actor admitted he had changed his mind.

"Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would've been cooler... the intended pose," he said. "It just killed the energy that way. I call it 'La La Hand.'"

The redesigned artwork arrives as La La Land returns to cinemas for its 10th anniversary. The film will be re-released in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres from August 16.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land stars Gosling as aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian and Emma Stone as struggling actress Mia, whose romance unfolds against the backdrop of Los Angeles.

Released in 2016, the musical became both a critical and commercial success. It won six Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography, while Stone took home the Oscar for Best Actress. The film also swept the Golden Globes with a record seven wins and grossed more than $447 million worldwide on a reported $30 million budget.

A Broadway adaptation of La La Land is also in development, although a release date has yet to be announced.