Ryan Gosling developing live action ‘Flintstones’ movie at Warner Bros

According to Deadline, Ryan Gosling and producer Jessie Henderson are developing a new live action Flintstones movie with Warner Bros. through their production company Open Invite.

The project is still in its early stages, with the studio currently searching for a writer. Gosling and Henderson are set to produce, although it is not yet known whether the actor will appear in the film.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the movie is expected to focus on a grown up Bamm Bamm Rubble, the son of Barney and Betty Rubble.

The upcoming film will mark the latest live action adaptation of the popular animated franchise. The Flintstones first arrived on television in 1960, following Fred and Wilma Flintstone and their neighbours Barney and Betty Rubble.

The series later made its way to cinemas with the 1994 live action film starring John Goodman as Fred and Rick Moranis as Barney. A prequel, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, followed in 2000.

The new Flintstones movie is one of several projects Gosling and Henderson are working on through Open Invite, which is also producing Love of Your Life, starring Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The Flintstones project remains in development, with no director, cast or release date announced.