‘Rush Hour’ gets content warning over ‘outdated or offensive’ humour and language

The 1998 action-comedy Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, has returned to the spotlight after a content warning shown before a US television broadcast resurfaced on social media.

USA Network aired the film with a disclaimer informing viewers that the comedy was made in a different era and that some of its content may not align with contemporary standards.

The message said the film was “created in a different time” and warned that some of its humour and language could be considered “outdated and at times offensive”, according to reports by Cracked and ScreenGeek.

The warning was reported in 2025 but has attracted renewed attention after posts discussing the disclaimer began circulating again on social media.

The debate has divided viewers, with some questioning whether older comedies require such warnings, while others have argued that disclaimers provide context without changing or removing the original material.

Released in 1998, Rush Hour follows Hong Kong detective Lee, played by Chan, and Los Angeles police detective James Carter, played by Tucker, as they reluctantly team up to investigate the kidnapping of a Chinese diplomat's daughter.

Much of the film's comedy revolves around the cultural differences between its two protagonists. The film contains racial jokes, stereotypes and language that have attracted criticism over the years. Common Sense Media's current review also flags race-based insults and stereotypes in the film.

Directed by Brett Ratner, Rush Hour became a commercial success and spawned two sequels, Rush Hour 2 in 2001 and Rush Hour 3 in 2007.