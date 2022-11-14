'RRR' sequel in works? Here's what SS Rajamouli revealed

The November 18 release comes 15 years after Enchanted
Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has confirmed that he is expanding the RRR franchise.
At an event in Chicago, Rajamouli reportedly said that he and his father, Vijayendra Prasad, are currently working on the second installment of RRR.
"My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story," Rajamouli was quoted as saying by media reports.
Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.
Despite its huge success, RRR was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. So, makers applied RRR in 14 categories under 'For your consideration' campaign. The makers applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.
The film is based on the 1980s television series
The actor was not detained on his return from Dubai, he was just asked to fill customs duty forms
The star was returning home after attending the Sharjah International Book Fair, where he was conferred with an award
With just a week to go, excitement peaks among fans who are looking forward to seeing some of the world’s most famous celebrities on stage — here are some A-listers who could be flying to Doha anytime soon
Akshay Kumar has reportedly stepped away from the films due to lack of clarity in the script
The Hollywood star held a live panel talk at the film and gaming convention
Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', the star died while working out at a gym